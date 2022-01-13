Sarah Weddington, a lawyer in the landmark Roe vs Wade case, has died.

Weddington was 26 years old at the time of her first Supreme Court appearance and had never tried a legal case before.

Her commitment to the cause, which is still up for debate in American politics, stems from her own personal experience.

She discovered she was pregnant by her boyfriend, Ron Weddington, in 1967, while in her third year of law school, and traveled to Mexico to have an illegal abortion.

She was a member of a group of graduate students at the University of Texas at Austin in 1969 who were looking into ways to challenge various anti-abortion laws.

Norma McCorvey had sought legal advice about having an abortion, but the lawyer instead assisted her in giving her child up for adoption.

He then referred McCorvey to Weddington, who, along with co-counsel Linda Coffee, filed a lawsuit in 1970 against Henry Wade, the Dallas district attorney in charge of enforcing Texas’ anti-abortion law.

To protect her identity, McCorvey was dubbed “Jane Roe” in legal documents.

In May 1970, Weddington presented her case to a district court in Dallas, where the judges agreed that Texas abortion laws were unconstitutional.

The state, however, appealed the decision, and in 1971 and 1972, it went to the United States Supreme Court, where Weddington argued that Roe’s case was based on several US Constitutional Amendments.

The court’s decision was issued in January 1973, with a 7-2 majority overturning Texas’ abortion law and legalizing abortion throughout the United States.

Sarah Catherine Ragle was born to Lena Ragle, a teacher, and Herbert Ragle, a Methodist minister, in Abilene, Texas.

She was the drum major of her junior high band, the president of the Methodist youth fellowship at her church, and sang in the choir as a child.

She graduated two years early from high school and then went on to study

