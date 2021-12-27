Sarah Weddington, an abortion rights lawyer who represented Roe v Wade, has died at the age of 76.

Sarah Weddington, a Roe v Wade abortion rights attorney, has died at the age of 76.

Ms. Weddington, then 26 years old, fought for the right to abortion in the Supreme Court in 1973.

At the age of 76, the lawyer who helped enshrine the right to abortion in US law passed away.

According to her former student and colleague Susan Hays, Sarah Weddington died early Sunday morning at her home in Austin, Texas, following “a series of health issues.”

Ms. Weddington was only 26 years old when she worked on the landmark 1973 case that declared abortion to be a constitutional right.

She represented Norma McCorvey, also known as Jane Roe, in a lawsuit against the city of Dallas, Texas, over its restrictive abortion laws, shortly after graduating from law school.

The case was heard by the Supreme Court, which ruled that the right to abortion was protected by the US constitution.

Ms McCorvey was represented by Ms Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were former University of Texas classmates.

Norma McCorvey, a Texas woman, became pregnant with her third child in 1969 and claimed she had been raped.

She wanted an abortion, but it was illegal in her state unless the mother’s life was in danger.

Ms. McCorvey challenged the law by filing a lawsuit against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade.

To protect her identity, she assumed the alias Jane Roe, and the case was dubbed Roe v Wade.

Ms McCorvey was forced to give birth after her case was initially rejected.

In 1971 and 1972, the high court heard Roe v Wade twice, and in 1973, it reached the Supreme Court, the United States’ highest legal authority.

The justices ruled 7-2 that the right to an abortion fell under the fourteenth amendment’s protection of personal choice in family matters, which included the right to an abortion.

Roe v Wade is widely regarded as a turning point in the history of women’s rights.

Ms. Weddington was best known for her role in the Roe v Wade case, but she also had a successful career in politics and government.

She was the first woman elected to the Texas House of Representatives, representing Austin for three terms in the 1970s.

She went on to work for the US Department of Agriculture as a general counsel and later as an advisor.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Sarah Weddington: Roe v Wade abortion rights lawyer dies at 76