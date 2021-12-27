Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court,

DALLAS — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who successfully argued the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case as a 26-year-old, has died.

Wade died on Sunday in front of the United States Supreme Court.

She had reached the age of 76 years.

Susan Hays, a former student and colleague of Weddington’s, said she died in her sleep at her Austin home early Sunday morning.

Weddington had been in poor health for some time, and the cause of her death was not immediately known, according to Hays of The Associated Press.

Weddington grew up in Abilene, Texas, as the daughter of a minister. She went to the University of Texas to study law.

She and a former classmate, Linda Coffee, filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a pregnant woman challenging a state law that largely prohibited abortions a few years after graduation.

The case of “Jane Roe,” Norma McCorvey’s real name, was brought against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and eventually reached the Supreme Court.

Weddington presented the case to the Supreme Court twice, in December 1971 and October 1972, with the 7-2 ruling the following year legalizing abortion nationwide.

Weddington died just as the Supreme Court is debating a case involving Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, widely regarded as the most serious challenge to the Roe decision in years.

While that case was in court, Weddington ran for the Texas House of Representatives to represent Austin.

She was elected to the state legislature in 1972 and served three terms before becoming the US Department of Agriculture’s general counsel and later serving as President Jimmy Carter’s women’s issues advisor.

FILE – Sarah Weddington, the Agriculture Department’s general counsel, smiles during an interview in her Washington office on Aug.

31st of December, 1978

Weddington, who successfully argued the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case at the age of 26,

Wade, who was on his way to the United States Supreme Court, died on Sunday, December 12th.

June 26, 2021.

She was 76 years old.

(AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Weddington went on to write a book about Roe v. Wade.

Wade gave talks and taught classes on leadership, law, and gender discrimination at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Women’s University.

She stayed active in politics and law well into her later years, attending the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy