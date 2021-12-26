Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who represented Norma McCorvey in the landmark Roe v. Wade case, has died at the age of 76.

Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who represented Norma McCorvey in the landmark Roe v. Wade case, died at the age of 76.

SARAH Weddington, the lawyer who represented Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. ‘Jane Roe,’ in the landmark Roe v. Wade case, has died at the age of 76.

“To Texas trailblazer Sarah Weddington, rest in peace,” wrote councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes.

“Everyone feels your legacy of fighting for women’s reproductive rights and championing women in politics.

Weddington has been dubbed a “Texas giant” by Texas Representative John Bucy III.

"As a result of the Roe v. Wade case, I've learned a lot about the

Wade has left an almost unrivaled legacy of fighting for progress, from serving in the Texas House to supporting countless women in politics.”

Weddington graduated from McMurry University with a bachelor’s degree and went on to the University of Texas Law School.

She joined a group of graduate students from the University of Texas at Austin after graduation to investigate ways to challenge anti-abortion legislation.

In 1970, she met Norma McCorvey, a pregnant woman seeking an abortion.

Weddington and Coffee sued Dallas District Attorney Henry Wade, who was in charge of enacting an anti-abortion law.

In legal documents, McCorvey was referred to as “Jane Roe” to protect her identity.

The Dallas courts agreed that Texas’ abortion laws were unconstitutional, but the state appealed, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States.

At the age of 26, Weddington presented her case to the Supreme Court, citing the 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 14th amendments as well as the Court’s previous decision in Griswold v. United States.

Connecticut was the first state to legalize the sale of contraceptives.

In January 1973, the Supreme Court, by a 7-2 vote, overturned Texas’ abortion law, legalizing abortion throughout the United States.

Weddington was elected three times to the Texas House of Representatives after the case and spoke about women’s reproductive freedom at the 1977 National Women’s Conference in Houston.

In 1977, she worked for the US Department of Agriculture, and from 1978 to 1981, she was an assistant to President Jimmy Carter.

