Sarrafiore strike dents Sao Paulo title hopes

SAO PAULO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Argentine forward Martin Sarrafiore struck late as relegation-threatened Coritiba held title challengers Sao Paulo to a 1-1 draw in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Saturday.

Luciano Neves gave the hosts a 59th-minute lead as he combined with Pablo Teixeira before lashing a low shot past goalkeeper Wilson Moura.

But Sarrafiore equalized when he took one touch to control a Ricardo Oliveira pass and fired a left-footed effort into the bottom right corner. It was the 23-year-old’s first goal in 13 league outings for Coritiba.

The result at Morumbi stadium left Sao Paulo second in the 20-team standings, one point behind Internacional, who have a game in hand.

Coritiba are 18th, currently six points away from safety with six matches remaining in the season. Enditem