Sascha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, should follow Kate Middleton’s lead and take a break until he figures out what he wants.

Sascha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, should take a break like Kate Middleton and wait until he figures out what he wants.

You have to feel sorry for Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s long-term girlfriend.

She’s known him since school (when Man City was just a glimmer in his eye), and she’s put in about ten years of hard work on the front lines of potential Wagdom.

Perhaps she doesn’t want to marry, or perhaps her Pinterest board for engagement rings has grown to several pages.

Who knows? She was seen wearing an engagement ring on her ring finger in November, but no official announcement has been made.

Meanwhile, she’s still playing whack-a-mole with Wag and fending off potential rivals for the prize of being Jack’s one and only.

The most recent disturbing rumor is that Jack, 26, partied with Towie’s Chloe Brockett just days after the Euros final.

He was in Mykonos with friends when he “made a beeline” for her at a bar, then “asked me to return to his villa” after “talking, drinking, and enjoying ourselves.”

He also invited her on several occasions and joked that they should “Netflix and chill” in one of his texts.

Which, coming on the heels of claims that he had “secret dates” with Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, must be unsettling for his girlfriend to read.

Dating a Premier League footballer has this drawback.

From the outside, life as a Wag appears to be appealing to legions of young women who fantasize about the privileged lifestyle it entails.

But, as Sasha can attest, on the inside, you’re constantly dealing with the reality that other women are interested in it as well, and temptations come thick and fast.

Sasha loves Jack for who he is, not what he does for a living, and in this fame-obsessed world, that’s a rare commodity.

But, on the other hand, they were just kids when they met, and it must take an iron will to keep a young man’s head from turning when he sees his single teammates on the field on a night out.

Especially when he’s only ever had one girlfriend.

Marcus Rashford, who plays for Manchester United, split up with his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi in May after eight years together.

“She knew him before he became famous, doesn’t believe in the ‘Wag’ lifestyle, and friends say the couple still have’strong mutual love and respect for each other,'” I wrote at the time.

“Something tells me that once Marcus has played the field a little and discovered it to be heavily populated by empty-headed Wag wannabes whose primary concern is getting the latest designer handbag, he will realize what he’s lost and will do everything in his power to win…

