JOHANNESBURG, March 12 – South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Thursday it would consider an equity issue and expand asset disposals in excess of the current target amid concerns around its debt after a crash in the oil price wiped 79 billion Rand ($4.8 billion) off the market value.

Sasol shares hit a 21-year low on Thursday – falling 42% by 1400 GMT and bringing losses this week to 80% – as oil prices plunged. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by David Evans)