Satellite firms expected to back FCC plan on spectrum…

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 – Major satellite firms including Intelsat SA are expected to back Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to provide incentive payments to free up spectrum in the key C-band by shifting existing satellite users, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Pai is expected to back “single-digit billions” in payments, up from the “low-single digit billions” figure that FCC officials told U.S. lawmakers last week was under consideration, the person said. The C-band is a block of spectrum used by satellite company customers to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)