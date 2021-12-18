Saudi Arabia claims to have intercepted a “hostile projectile.”

According to Saudi Arabia, a ‘hostile projectile’ was intercepted.

The Kingdom claims the projectile was aimed at the western region.

Yemen (SANAA)

According to the Saudi defense ministry, air defenses intercepted a “hostile projectile” fired at the kingdom’s western region on Wednesday.

However, no further details about the incident were provided in a ministry statement.

Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the ministry, said the kingdom had followed all procedures “to protect its security and civilians.”

In a related development, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had destroyed a drone fired by Houthi rebels inside Yemeni airspace.

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, regularly announce rocket and drone attacks on Saudi targets, claiming that they are in response to the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive in Yemen.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.

The death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict is expected to reach 377,000 by the end of the year, according to a recent UN report.

