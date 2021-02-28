Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ U.S. report on Khashoggi murder

RIYADH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The government of Saudi Arabia on Friday rejected the findings of the U.S. intelligence report regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the report contained “inaccurate information and conclusions.”

The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday evening that it has been following the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on the murder of Khashoggi, noting that Saudi Arabia “completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership.”

“The ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values,” the statement said.

The statement said that Saudi authorities took all possible measures to ensure that individuals connected with the case were properly investigated, and to ensure that justice was served.

The individuals concerned were convicted and sentenced in Saudi courts and these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi, the statement said.

“The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system,” it added.

Earlier Friday, a report released by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence assessed that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved an operation to “capture or kill” Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, and a number of top Saudi officials were arrested in connection with the case.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution last September issued the final verdicts against eight convicts in Khashoggi’s killing, five of whom were sentenced to 20 years in jail, and three sentenced to seven to 10 years in jail. Enditem