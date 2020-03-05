Saudi Arabia confirms 2nd new coronavirus case

RIYADH, March 4 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the registration of the second case of novel coronavirus for a Saudi national.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the case arrived with the first case from Iran through Bahrain. He also didn’t inform the authorities concerned about his visit to Iran.

The ministry confirmed that the case receives treatment in isolation, while those who were in contact with him are being tests.

Saudi Arabia has taken many precautionary steps to prevent COVID-19 outbreak, including temporary suspension of Umrah for citizens and residents. Enditem