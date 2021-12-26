Saudi Arabia denies bringing Christmas trees into the country.

Saudi Arabia claims it does not import Christmas trees.

Christmas trees were sold in Saudi Arabian stores, according to foreign media reports.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Saudi Arabia has denied reports in the media that it is importing Christmas trees and Santa Claus costumes.

It is forbidden to import Christmas trees or any religious symbols other than Islam, according to the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

In response to a Twitter user’s question about whether Christmas trees are now permitted in the kingdom, the statement was issued.

According to reports in foreign media, the oil-rich kingdom’s stores are now selling Christmas trees, decorations, and Santa Claus outfits.

Christian foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, mostly from Lebanon and the Philippines, are accustomed to celebrating Christmas in secret.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has overseen a slew of rapid social, cultural, and economic changes in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.