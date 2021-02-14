Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days

RIYADH, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced a 20-day extension of precautionary measures against COVID-19, according to local media.

The measures include a ban on gatherings, entertainment and events, as well as the closure of cinemas and dining services at restaurants and cafes, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an Interior Ministry source.

The extension is effective from 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, as part of efforts to curb a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The restrictions introduced 10 days ago will be under continuous evaluation and could be extended again, the ministry source said.

Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, except for Saudi citizens, diplomats and medical practitioners and their families. Enditem