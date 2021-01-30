Saudi Arabia extends travel ban on citizens to mid-May

RIYADH, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia announced on Friday extending the travel ban on citizens to May 17, as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ban on citizens departing the Kingdom and opening all sea, land and air borders was scheduled to be lifted on March 31.

The Ministry of Interior said that the extending decision was based on the delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Friday the registration of 267 new coronavirus cases, bringing the accumulated cases to 367,543. The death toll rose to 6,368 with the registration of two new fatalities. Enditem