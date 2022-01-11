Saudi Arabia has launched an investigation into the Dakar Rally car explosion.

Saudi Arabia is investigating the car explosion at the Dakar Rally.

Before the start of the Dakar Rally, a French driver was injured in an explosion involving a support truck.

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

An explosion involving an assistance truck has prompted Saudi authorities to launch an investigation ahead of the start of this year’s Dakar Rally.

After an engine explosion on Thursday, a French driver was injured when the Sodicars team’s assistance truck caught fire.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said on Twitter that “there is no criminal suspicion in the accident that occurred to a support team vehicle for one of the drivers participating in Rally Dakar 2022.”

For its part, the French Foreign Ministry urged French citizens in Saudi Arabia to be extremely vigilant against any security threats.

“Saudi authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

The possibility of a criminal act hasn’t been ruled out, according to the ministry.

According to the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), plans have been made to return the French driver to his homeland.

“A sudden explosion brought his vehicle to a halt,” ASO said in a statement. “The source of the explosion is still unknown at this time.”

“In light of this uncertainty, we have decided to reinforce all security measures that were already in place in previous years and have been renewed for this third edition of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia,” the statement continued.

The Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 1 to 14.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.