Saudi Arabia is prepared to normalize relations with Israel in response to an Arab initiative.

Riyadh claims to be committed to Arab peace parameters with Israel.

ANKARA

Saudi Arabia has stated that it is willing to normalize relations with Israel based on the peace proposal put forward by the Arab Initiative in 2002.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the kingdom’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said in an interview with the Riyadh-based Arab News daily that Riyadh is committed to the Arab Initiative for Peace, which calls for the end of Israel’s occupation of all Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel.

“We are prepared to normalize relations with Israel as soon as Israel implements the elements of the Saudi peace initiative that was presented in 2002,” Al-Mouallimi said.

He went on to say that once the initiative is implemented, Israel will be recognized “not only by Saudi Arabia, but by the entire Muslim world, including all 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

“Wrong or right, time does not change.

“No matter how long Israel occupies Palestinian lands, it is wrong,” the diplomat said.

According to Israeli media, a delegation of about 20 American Jewish leaders visited Saudi Arabia last month and met with senior officials there, including at least six government ministers and senior representatives of the Saudi royal house, to discuss the possibility of establishing ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to the Arab peace parameters set forth in the 2002 Saudi-proposed Arab Initiative.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Israel occupied East Jerusalem and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.