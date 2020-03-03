Saudi Arabia launches Y20 summit as channel between youths, G20 leaders

RIYADH, March 2 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia launched Y20 (Youth 20) summit on Sunday evening, which aims to bring young people’s voices to international decision-makers.

Addressing the young attendees at the Misk Foundation headquarters in Riyadh, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund Henrietta Fore said that “there is simply no better investment in the future than an investment in today’s children and young people.”

“After all, you’re tomorrow’s employees, employers, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders,” Fore told the launch event attended by young leaders, UN and government officials, and the kingdom’s G20 Sherpa.

The Y20 is the most influential international diplomatic forum for young leaders, and the only officially recognized platform for young people to engage with the G20. It is one of eight official engagements under the G20 umbrella.

Saudi Arabia’s Y20 team focuses their activities on three key themes that complement the broader G20 goals: Future fit — preparing for the future of work and entrepreneurship; Empowerment — developing agile and dynamic future leaders; and Global citizens — promoting proactive, culturally sensitive problem solvers.

The Saudi Y20 team is planning further activities during 2020, which will culminate in the Y20 2020 summit to be held in Riyadh on Oct. 12-18, at which the Y20 communique will be finalized for consideration at the G20 leaders’ summit in November.