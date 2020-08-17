Saudi Arabia registers 1,413 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia registered on Saturday 1,413 new coronavirus cases, increasing the accumulated infections to 297,315.

Of the total, there are 29,459 active cases, including 1,766 individuals at the intensive care units, the Health Ministry tweeted.

The recoveries rose to 264,487 with the reporting of 1,528 newly recovered cases.

The death toll reached 3,369 with the registration of 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, the kingdom offered support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak. On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

The two sides also signed a deal for expanding Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus testing capacity. Enditem