Saudi Arabia registers 3 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH, March 5 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the cases to five, the Saudi News Agency reported.

Among the three cases are a Saudi couple as the husband arrived from Iran via Kuwait but concealed his travel history in Iran from the border authorities before infecting his wife, according to the health ministry.

The third case is a Saudi man who travelled to Iran and came back via Bahrain with the first two confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi ministry called on people to report to the authorities if they have travelled to countries with the coronavirus outbreak.