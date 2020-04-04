Saudi Arabia reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

RIYADH, March 31 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 110 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the kingdom’s total confirmed cases to 1,563.

The kingdom’s death toll hit 10 after two deaths were added, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abdulaali told a press conference.

Among the 110 new case, two patients got infected during their travels and the rest 108 cases were due to contact with previously confirmed cases, he said.

All the patients are receiving necessary medical care, said al-Abdulaali.

So far the kingdom has reported 50 cured cases, bringing the number of recoveries to 165.