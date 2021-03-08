Saudi Arabia says 2 injured by falling debris of drone attacks

RIYADH, March 5 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that a child and a man were injured due to the falling of debris of drone attacks by Houthis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The debris of the intercepted drones fell on the country’s Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense was quoted as saying.

The debris also caused damage to some houses.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition revealed the interception of six bomb-laden drones on Friday in Khamis Mushait.

The coalition will complete this month its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Enditem