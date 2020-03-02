Saudi Arabia says 25 hospitals equipped to handle coronavirus cases

RIYADH, March 1 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that 25 hospitals have been equipped to deal with novel coronavirus cases that might be detected in the kingdom.

Saudi Ministry of Health spokesman Mohammed Abdelali told reporters in Riyadh that 2,200 hospital beds were dedicated to quarantine cases and the country is fully prepared for any potential cases.

Abdelali said that Saudi Arabia has not recorded any novel coronavirus infections so far, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia’s trade activity has not been impacted and “is going as usual.”

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus from reaching the kingdom.

It has temporarily suspended foreigners’ coming to the kingdom for the Umrah pilgrimage as well as entry for visitors from coronavirus-hit countries with tourist visas.