Saudi Arabia says it has extended its hands to Iran in order to address regional security concerns.

In Amman, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets with his Jordanian counterpart.

Jordanian capital Amman.

On Monday, Jordan and Saudi Arabia met to discuss regional developments, particularly the Iranian situation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the talks focused on Iran’s support for militias at a press conference in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

“As Arabs, we reiterated that our hands are extended to Iran if they respond to Arab concerns about regional security and stability,” he said.

The need to “prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and render the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction” was also discussed, according to the top diplomat.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, reaffirmed his country’s support for any Saudi security measure.

Jordan hosted a security dialogue between Riyadh and Tehran last month to discuss a variety of security and technical issues, as well as regional stability.

The Amman talks come as diplomatic efforts to break the ice between Iran and Saudi Arabia have picked up steam in recent months, with officials on both sides citing progress in Iraq-mediated talks.

Even though many contentious issues remain unresolved, most notably Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, there is already buzz about the two sides agreeing to reopen consulates as a first step toward restoring diplomatic ties.

* Written in Ankara by Bassel Barakat.