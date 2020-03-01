Saudi Arabia suspends entry of Gulf nationals to Mecca, Medina

RIYADH, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia announced on Friday the suspension of the entry of Gulf nationals to Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the temporary ban does not cover Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals who have been in the kingdom for 14 consecutive days without showing signs of coronavirus infection and wish to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Such GCC nationals can apply through the website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to obtain a permit.

The government of Saudi Arabia confirms that it is closely following developments in the spread of the virus and its repercussions.

It said that the precautionary measures are being reviewed, and additional measures shall be taken.

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the suspension of visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and tourist visas for nationals of countries with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks.

The measures have been taken after neighboring countries have confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases.