Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah over coronavirus

RIYADH, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Saudi Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday temporary suspension of Umrah for citizens and residents, as part of preventative measures against novel coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency said the decision will be cancelled if the virus risks pass.

Saudi Arabia registered this week the first coronavirus case of a Saudi national who came back from Iran via Bahrain.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that his condition is stable.