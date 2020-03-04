Saudi Arabia takes further measures against coronavirus

RIYADH, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Saudi Arabia Interior Ministry announced further measures against coronavirus on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry revealed, in a statement, measures for individuals who have visited countries with the epidemic outbreak. The measures are also applied to individuals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, said the statement.

Saudi nationals or residents entering from any GCC country should inform the Saudi authorities of any travel outside the GCC in the preceding 14 days.

If the GCC state citizens or residents want to enter the kingdom after returning from outside the region, they have to spend 14 days and show no coronavirus symptoms before being granted entry.

The steps were announced one day after Saudi Arabia registered its first coronavirus case of a Saudi who came from Iran through Bahrain.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced certain preventative measures at airports throughout the kingdom on Monday, including allocating medical teams at the airports to examine all arriving passengers from regions and countries where the virus is prevalent.