Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister pays a visit to the Cypriot government.

Faisal bin Farhan meets with the president and foreign minister of the Greek Cypriot government.

Greek Cypriot Administration (NICOSIA)

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia paid a visit to the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) on Sunday.

Bin Farhan said that the Kingdom views GCA as a bridge between the Middle East and Europe during a joint press conference with GCA Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

GCA is also viewed as a partner in Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision, according to the Saudi foreign minister.

Kasoulides, for one, stated that his country supports the strategic approach in Saudi Arabia’s relations with the European Union.

Bin Farhan also met with GCA President Nicos Anastasiades as part of his visit.

Ahmed Asmar penned this piece.