Saudi Aramco says distributes 18.75-bln-USD dividend for Q2 despite COVID-19 challenges

RIYADH, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced on Sunday the dividend distribution of 18.75 billion U.S. dollars to the shareholders for the second quarter of 2020, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This dividend, up from 13.4 billion dollars for the same period of 2019, is paid despite global economic disruption and challenges facing the energy sector, said a company statement carried by the SPA.

Highlighting Aramco’s financial and operational resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of the Saudi company, said Aramco will continue to pursue long-term growth and diversification strategy to capture unachieved and additional value from “every produced hydrocarbon molecule.”

Saudi Aramco hit a record net income of 6.6 billion dollars for the second quarter and 23.2 billion dollars for the first half of 2020, compared to 24.7 billion dollars and 46.9 billion dollars in the corresponding periods of 2019.

Aramco also achieved its highest single-day crude oil production of 12.1 million barrels on April 2, the company said.

The Saudi health ministry announced on Sunday the registration of 1,428 new coronavirus cases, raising the accumulated number in the kingdom to 288,690.

In addition, the recoveries increased to 252,039 after the registration of 1,599 new recovered cases, while the death toll rose to 3,167 with 37 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. Enditem