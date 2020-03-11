Saudi Aramco will raise crude supply starting April

RIYADH, March 10 (Xinhua) — Saudi oil company Aramco will increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

April’s crude supply will be 300,000 bpd over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.

The unprecedented decision was taken by the company following the collapse of talks between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

Three years of cooperation ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak.