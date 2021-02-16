Saudi CP, Russian president discuss coordination to stabilize oil market

RIYADH, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call on Monday the coordination to help stabilize oil market.

The two emphasized the continuation of the bilateral cooperation to back up the stability of the petroleum market and the growth of the world economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been promoting global efforts to reduce oil production.

They also reviewed the ties between the two countries, as well as the regional and world latest developments, said the report. Enditem