Saudi energy minister welcomes Russia’s Novak…

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 – Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he welcomes the reappointment of Alexander Novak as Russia’s energy minister adding it was important for Saudi and Russian cooperation within the OPEC+ group.

“I’m so happy his term was extended,” he told Reuters after meeting Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Dmitriev was also one of the key architects of Russia’s deal to join OPEC’s production cuts in 2017.

Asked if he believed Russia would extend its deal to cut output in tandem with OPEC in March, Prince Abdulaziz said: “Only death will take us apart.” (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by Chris Reese)