Saudi king, Pompeo discuss regional, int’l issues

RIYADH, Feb. 20, (Xinhua) — Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional and international issues on Thursday.

The two sides also talked about relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The U.S official is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during his three-day visit to the kingdom, according to the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. official arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday.