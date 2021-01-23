Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi missile depot in central Yemen: gov’t source

SANAA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition warplanes destroyed a missile depot of the Houthi militia in Yemen’s central province of Bayda on Wednesday morning, a local government security source told Xinhua.

“At least five Houthis were killed in the airstrikes” that hit the depot in a mountain in al-Atf area of al-Qurashiyah district, the source in Bayda said on condition of anonymity.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV also reported the coalition airstrikes in Bayda, without providing more details.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government. Enditem