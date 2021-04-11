Saudi-led coalition destroys bomb-laden Houthi drone

RIYADH

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that a bomb-laden drone sent by Yemen’s Houthi militia was eliminated early Friday.

According to a statement by the coalition, the drone was launched towards the Jizan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis committed war crimes by targeting civilian settlements, it added.

No statement has been made so far by the Houthis.

Coalition forces announced on April 8 that a drone sent by the Houthis was destroyed.

In Yemen, where political instability has prevailed for a long while, Houthis backed by Iranians have been in control of the Yemeni capital Sana’a and some regions since September 2014.

Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces have been supporting the legitimate Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara