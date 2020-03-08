Saudi-led coalition foils attack on oil tanker in Arabia Sea

RIYADH, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Wednesday it had foiled an attempted “terror attack” on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

The attack, occurring 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemeni Nishtun port, was thwarted on Tuesday, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said in a statement quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

He said that the attack was carried out by using four remotely controlled unmanned boats loaded with explosives.

The naval threat to the global energy security, sea lines of communication and international trade has evolved into a strategic threat to international security, Maliki said.

He added that the coalition would continue to implement all necessary measures to eliminate any threats in the coalition’s area of naval operations, while calling on international partners to intensify efforts to counter these threats.

The coalition announced last month the foiling of an attempted attack in the southern Red Sea by the Houthi militia in Yemen. It also announced in early February the death of three Egyptian fishermen in an accident when their boat hit a sea mine reportedly planted by the Houthis in the Red Sea.