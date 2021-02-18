Saudi-led coalition foils new Houthi attack

RIYADH, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Saudi-led coalition foiled on Wednesday a new Houthi attack that was targeting the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Coalition Spokesperson Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki said that the coalition intercepted on Wednesday afternoon a bomb-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched towards Saudi Arabia.

These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian sites amount to war crimes, he said.

The spokesperson affirmed the continuation of the coalition to enforce all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian sites in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law.

The Houthi militia has been frequently attacking Saudi Arabia with drones. Most of these attacks had been foiled by the coalition before reaching their targets.

The coalition announced on Tuesday the interception of a drone that targeted Saudi Abha International Airport.

Last week, an attack caused a fire in a civilian plane at the airport.

Turki Al Maliki told Al Arabiya on Sunday that more than 345 missiles and 515 drones had been intercepted since the beginning of the war in Yemen.

The coalition will complete in March its sixth year of war in Yemen against Houthi militia in support of the government of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Enditem