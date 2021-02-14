Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 bomb-drones launched toward border city

RIYADH, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday that they intercepted two bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward border city Khamis Mushait, the country’s official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said that the two drones were destroyed on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Houthi militia said on Sunday that they used two bomb-laden drones to attack the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, which is near Khamis Mushait.

“They attacked accurately,” Yahya Sarea, spokesman of the Houthi militia, said in a statement aired by the group’s Al-Masirah Television.

Also using bomb-laden drones, the Houthis on Wednesday attacked the Abha airport, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. No injuries were reported.

The Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi cities near the border with missiles and drones. Most of the attacks were foiled before reaching their targets.

The spokesperson revealed in an interview with Al Arabiya local news channel on Sunday that the coalition had intercepted more than 345 missiles and 515 drones since the beginning of the war in Yemen.

The coalition will complete in March its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Enditem