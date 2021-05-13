Saudi-led coalition intercepts 8 drones, 3 missiles

RIYADH, May 13 (Xinhua) — Eight drones and three missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia were intercepted overnight, the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Thursday.

Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones and three ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The statement said that the “hostile” attacks were targeting civilians, adding that the coalition is taking strict measures to protect civilians.

The incidents were part of frequent attacks targeting various areas in Saudi Arabia, especially border cities. The Abha International Airport was targeted on Monday with a missile that was intercepted by the coalition. Enditem