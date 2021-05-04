Saudi-led coalition intercepts rebel drone from Yemen

SANAA, Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia.

A coalition statement cited by the official Saudi news agency SPA said the drone was fired towards the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

“The Houthi terrorist militia continues to commit grave violations of the international humanitarian law by targeting civilians,” the statement said.

Rebel spokesman Yahya Saree, for his part, said the drone attack targeted King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, regularly announce rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territories, saying they are a reaction to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises with nearly 80% or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this report