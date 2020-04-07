Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile falls in Yemen’s Sadah

RIYADH, April 5 (Xinhua) — Saudi-led coalition announced on Sunday the falling of a Houthi missile in Yemeni city Sadah.

The missile, launched by Houthi militia on Saturday morning from Yemeni capital Sanaa, fell 200 km away on an agricultural area of civilian object in Sadah, the coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Malki, said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

The continuation of the Houthi militia’s violations of the international humanitarian law through launching ballistic missiles that fall indiscriminately on civilians and populated areas is deliberate, and threatens the lives of hundreds of civilians, he said.