Savannah Brockhill was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her girlfriend’s one-year-old daughter.

An amateur boxer has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 25 years for murdering her girlfriend’s 16-month-old daughter after months of agonizing abuse.

Savannah Brockhill, 28, dubbed “the number one psycho,” punched one-year-old Star Hobson to death in September 2020.

“You may never be released,” Mrs Justice Lambert warned Brockhill, “and if you are, you will be on license for the rest of your life.”

A court heard that the infant, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, had been subjected to weeks of physical abuse prior to Brockhill’s fatal assault, despite family members raising concerns with social services on five occasions.

Frankie Smith, Star’s mother, was found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death. She had been in a “toxic” relationship with Brockhill for ten months, according to the court.

After jurors agreed that Smith did not encourage Brockhill’s fatal attack, she was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges.

Mrs Justice Lambert said Star’s life had been marked by “neglect, cruelty, and injury” during her sentencing hearing at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Brockhill, who she described as having a “violent temper” and being “possessive” of Smith, was warned by her that she “may never be released from prison,” adding, “If you are, you will be on license for the rest of your life.”

Star’s paternal grandfather, Bernard Hobson, paid tribute to the one-year-old in an emotional victim impact statement, describing the “awful emptiness” that her death has left on his family.

“We saw Star on a regular basis, and she would stay with us overnight,” he said in court.

We had a great time watching out for her.

She was a bright, happy, and delightful baby girl when she lived with us.

She had a constant smile on her face.

Our entire family adored her.

“We were called on September 22, 2020, when Star was 16 months old, to say she wasn’t breathing and needed to be taken to the hospital.

That day is forever etched in our minds.

Our lives have never been the same since that day.

“Our lives have come to a halt; it has had an impact on my work, and we are filled with a palpable emptiness that seems to last forever.”

“Star was kidnapped before her life had even begun, and we never saw her grow up.”

