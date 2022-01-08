Save money on your energy bills by going green and contributing to the fight against climate change.

How to reduce your energy bills and contribute to the fight against climate change by going green.

Our reliance on fossil fuels is expensive.

The solution is to eliminate their use by providing people with a viable alternative: renewable energy.

For decades, the UK’s energy bills have been a cash cow for the government.

Our electricity bills are raised by 25% due to hidden taxes that fund social and environmental programs.

There’s nothing wrong with the programs themselves; it’s just the way they’re funded.

On top of that, we have to pay VAT on our energy.

It amounts to a £9 billion tax on our energy bills each year, making energy much more difficult to afford at £300 per household.

It causes energy scarcity.

It’s also unique to the field of energy.

For example, we spend about £2 billion a year supporting food production as a nation, but we don’t include that cost in food prices.

And, despite the fact that food insecurity affects millions more people than energy insecurity, there is no price ceiling for food and no VAT.

These energy taxes are ineffective in normal times, but they appear to be unsustainable during an energy crisis.

Last weekend, 20 MPs wrote to Boris Johnson, demanding that the government reduce fuel taxes and arguing that new North Sea exploration and fracking be reinstated.

However, this demonstrates a fundamental lack of knowledge about the energy market.

Even when we produce them ourselves, we do not set the price of fossil fuels.

We get 40% of our gas from the North Sea, but we pay nearly ten times more than we should.

We should tax £20 billion in windfall profits.

The issue is not only that we rely on global markets for fossil fuels, but that they also set the price for those fossil fuels, even when they come from our own North Sea.

We must eliminate the use of fossil fuels by providing people with a viable alternative: green energy.

Ecotricity was the first energy company to provide green electricity to its customers.

We began with a single windmill in Gloucestershire and have since expanded to include new wind and solar parks across the United Kingdom.

When a home or business switches to us for electricity, they are transitioning from fossil fuel to green energy.

Others have followed our lead in the energy sector.

