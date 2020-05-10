Saved after three days: Chinese buries mother alive

Screenshot 1/3 Police release the paralyzed elderly woman.

Screenshot 2/3 She was buried here for three days.

Screenshot 3/3 Her son is said to have done this to her. He is behind bars.

Wang Mou is paralyzed, 79 years old and dependent on help. Nevertheless and miraculously, the elderly survived three days in a hole in the ground. Without water. Without food. Buried – by her own son.

The police arrested Ma Mou (58) last Tuesday morning. He is charged with attempted murder. His mother is currently in hospital, but is recovering quite well, according to local media reports.

The family lived in the northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. Ma Mou told his wife that he was driving the mother to relatives who wanted to take care of her.

Police heard their screams

Instead, he takes her to an abandoned forest, digs a hole and puts the mother in there. Wang Mou still got oxygen, but would soon have died of thirst if she hadn’t been found.

It is the son’s wife who finally sounds the alarm. She suspects something is wrong, that her husband lied to her. The Chinese woman turns on the police. As part of the investigation, officials can narrow the area where Wang Mou could be located.