‘Saved from death’ by homeless man who had lost 21 tenancies.

A homeless man who had lost 21 tenancies was rescued from the verge of death.

Gary, a 38-year-old scaffolder’s laborer, was sleeping rough on Renfield Street before finding a new place to call home.

“Housing First saved my life,” he explained.

They were the ones who saved me from death’s door.

I would not have seen Christmas if it hadn’t been for them.

Gary, a 38-year-old scaffolder’s laborer, has had and lost 21 tenancies.

He was unemployed, destitute, and sleeping rough on Renfield Street in Glasgow due to mental health and addictions issues.

Gary is now breaking the destructive cycle, improving his health, and stabilizing his life, thanks to a new approach to tackling repeat homelessness among people with chaotic lives.

“This is the most secure I’ve ever been in my life, and I’m doing everything I can to avoid returning to the streets.”

I’m working hard to improve my health, and the assistance package is a lifesaver.

“I’ve had to completely change my way of life, and it’s been a huge adjustment.”

My support workers have had to teach me things like budgeting and checking the use-by dates on food when we go grocery shopping.

“I’ve had 21 houses and abandoned them all.”

If you just give people houses and leave them, they’ll end up back on the streets.”

“Support is crucial,” he added.

It’s working for me because I know I have a safety net in place and that my support workers are only a phone call away if something goes wrong.”

The Salvation Army has been tasked by Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership to provide intensive support to Housing First tenants.

Everything from applying for benefits to registering with a doctor to dealing with utility companies can be done with assistance.

In the event that tenants require assistance, an emergency helpline number is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Almost 250 people in Glasgow have new homes and wraparound support as a result of the city’s Housing First program, which is run in collaboration with the city’s housing associations.

“I want to live a ‘normal’ life, whatever that means,” Gary said.

I’ve got my little house and I’m ready to get back to work.

I’ll have to put in a lot of effort to keep what I have.

