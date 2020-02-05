Savvy shoppers share their amazing Bunnings Warehouse bargains

Bunnings Warehouse is known and loved for it’s discounted prices on home gadgets, tools and gardening essentials.

And now thrifty shoppers have taken to Facebook to share some of the amazing bargains they’ve snapped up at the Australian hardware store.

Among the hauls are pendant lights, outdoor garden decor, and a swing set reduced to an astonishingly low price.

One savvy buyer revealed she purchased a light pendant, originally sold for $120, for just one dollar.

‘I picked up some lovely pendant lights the other day. $120 out for $50 then slashed to $1,’ she wrote on the Bunnings Mums Australia page.

Another user shared a photo of a three head cooper floor lamp and said she bagged up the item for a fraction for the price.

‘I got a $400 lamp for $10…also from Bunnings,’ she explained.

One thrifty shopper revealed that she purchased an outdoor garden swan for just $11 after she found it on the top rack.

‘Saw them when they first came into store couple years ago here near [$] 200.’

She added: ‘This one was found covered in dust on top rack. She hadn’t even written the price on it when I grabbed it.’

One woman shared an amazing deal she found on a $99 children’s slide because the box was damaged.

‘I got one of these two years ago for $10 cause the box was wet!,’ she revealed.

Another savvy buyer revealed that she had snapped up not one but two significantly reduced items from her local Bunnings store.

‘[I got a] $120(ish) tool trolley discounted to $2.00 each. We thought someone had written it wrong, still, $20 is a bargain… it scanned at $2.00!’

‘We also bought the last of a particular big work bench at the time [with]draws on one side, sliding door cupboards…wooden top,’ she continued.

‘They were somewhere between $1200 – $1300 and without us even needing to ask, they said they’d mark it down because it was floor stock. We paid $800 for it.’