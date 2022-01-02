Scammer posing as porn star Sasha Grey catfished a man by claiming she was in the hospital and needed (dollar)2,300.

A man from Rugby, England, was duped by a con artist posing as a porn star.

To dupe Paul Martin, the scammer used Sasha Grey’s name and identity, despite the fact that she had left the porn industry over a decade ago.

According to reports, Martin was convinced, and still is, that Grey is fighting for her life at UAB Hospital in Alabama.

“Send £1,700 or she will die,” a medic allegedly told Martin.

This, according to Birmingham Live, is not the case.

Martin, a warehouse worker, is said to have worked overtime to help pay for the trip, which includes the alleged life-saving medication Grey requires.

According to her website, Grey left the porn industry in 2009.

She went on to pursue a career in music, writing and producing her own material.

Grey is also a novelist who enjoys photography and traditional acting.

According to the Daily Star, Martin believes she is still in the Alabama Hospital and is planning to fly out.

He’s already paid for his flight, but he hasn’t yet sent the money for the medication.

Martin told the publication, “If I don’t see her, I don’t see her.”

“At the very least, I’d like to see the place.”

Mountains, I believe.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.