Scammers posing as police officers are threatening to arrest you if you don’t pay up to (dollar)3,600.

Scammers posing as police officers are demanding up to (dollar)3,600 ‘to avoid being arrested,’ according to the FBI.

Officials from the TUSLA have issued a warning about bogus calls that have cost victims up to (dollar)3,500.

Scammers posing as Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office officers have been making calls to people, according to authorities.

The con artists then attempt to extort money from the potential victim by claiming that they have a warrant and must pay a bond to avoid being arrested.

“They have an official tone to them.”

And it’s very frightening for people to not understand how we do our jobs,” Casey Roebuck, the sheriff’s office director of communications, told News9.

Potential victims are advised to purchase cash cards and provide the card numbers to the con artists in order to pay the bond.

“This isn’t how we do things in law enforcement.”

We won’t call you and tell you that you have a warrant and that you need to pay a bond over the phone.

“That’s not how it’s done,” Roebuck added.

“You will receive official paperwork or notification, or we will simply go pick you up if we want to arrest you.”

It’s critical to be on the lookout for bogus calls and to spread the word, especially since catching scammers is a difficult task for law enforcement.

This is due to the fact that phone calls can sometimes come from other countries, according to Roebuck.

The phone numbers are also subject to change at any time.

“They’re difficult to track,” Roebuck concluded.

If you think you’ve been a victim of this scam, call 918-596-COPS.

