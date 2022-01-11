Scarlett Moffatt discusses her new Channel 4 documentary and the personal story behind it.

The TV personality will host a documentary about the rise of Tourette’s syndrome and tics in teenagers.

Scarlett Moffatt, who starred in Gogglebox, has revealed that in 2022 she will begin a new “passion project.”

On Monday (January 10), the 31-year-old announced on Instagram that she had completed a documentary for Channel 4 about the rise of Tourette’s and tics in teenagers.

She has a personal connection to the film because she developed facial tics when she was 12 years old.

Scarlett suffered from tics for two years as a result of Bell’s Palsy.

“I’m so excited because I can finally announce the passion project I’ve been working on, which is a documentary for Channel 4,” the former I’m A Celeb winner wrote on Instagram to her two million followers.

“I’ve wanted to make a documentary for a long time.”

I adore Louis Theroux and Stacey Dooley, and I’ve gained a new appreciation for them.

“I’ve learned so much, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before…

I’ve been feeling a little like James Bond lately because I’m never allowed to say what I’m working on; I’ve been feeling like I’m in the secret service, but I can’t wait for you to see it!”

In this one-off documentary, Scarlett will travel across the country, meeting people who have recently been diagnosed with the disease.

She’ll meet scientists, neurologists, a group of Tourette’s TikTok influencers, and charity campaigners, among other people.

“This show is something I personally feel incredibly passionate about as I suffered from facial tics when diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy as a child and wish there was this kind of information and education available back then as it’s something so many young people have to deal with,” Scarlett added about the new documentary.

“We are very grateful to Scarlett Moffatt and Firecracker for going on this deeply personal journey with us,” said Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment, Daniel Fromm.

We hope that this film, as well as her personal experiences, will shed some much-needed light on the rise and impact of Tourette’s in teenagers in the United Kingdom.”

This year, Channel 4 will broadcast a new 60-minute documentary.