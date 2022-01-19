Scars of horror, festering wounds, and even HIV – the terrifying toll of illegal tattoo’scratchers’ who prey on children under the age of 18.

Scars, festering wounds, and even HIV – the terrifying toll of illegal tattoo’scratchers’ who prey on children under the age of 18.

The grim picture illicit tattoo artists don’t want to paint is of oozing wounds, lumpy scars, and arms hooked up to hospital drips.

However, in recent years, an increasing number of Britons have become victims of’scratchers,’ or unregistered, unqualified tattooists who offer shoddy services in exchange for quick cash.

Customers have shared stomach-churning pictures of the red, blistering designs left in their wake after being lured in by untrained opportunists, according to The Sun.

However, health experts warn that this is far from the worst issue, with shocking health and safety lapses putting people at risk of diseases like HIV and hepatitis.

To get a tattoo, you must be at least 18 years old, and tattoo artists must be licensed and registered.

Chancers, on the other hand, have taken advantage of the easy availability of online kits to illegally offer their services to minors who are too young to visit legitimate studios.

One such Amazon product arrived at our reporter’s door in less than a day, with no checks or explanation of important safety instructions.

According to the most recent statistics, a fifth of all British adults are tattooed, with 30% of 25 to 39-year-olds having at least one tattoo.

Emma, from Swindon, was one of the unwitting participants who did it through a scratcher after being offered the chance to get a brand new tattoo for only £10.

She told The Sun that after being put in contact, she was sat at a friend’s kitchen table, surrounded by bottles of booze, while an untrained woman posing as a tattoo artist inked her neck.

The 48-year-old was so repulsed by the botched job that her first instinct was to get a piece of sandpaper and try to sand it off after seeing the result in the mirror.

“Tattoos are expensive, so I jumped at the chance to get one at a friend’s house for a good price,” Emma explains.

“The design was supposed to be initials and an exclamation mark, but I was devastated when I first saw it because it looked like it spelled ‘heel.'”

“I burst into tears.”

I hate it and regret it so much – I feel so self-conscious and silly.

“I later discovered she wasn’t qualified; I just couldn’t believe anyone would tattoo someone else if they didn’t know what they were doing.”

Tattooists must be licensed and registered with the city council in order for their hygiene and safety standards to be assessed.

They really are…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.