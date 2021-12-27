Scenes from central Pennsylvania’s first measurable snowfall of the season can be seen in the video below:

Scenes from central Pennsylvania’s first measurable snowfall of the season can be seen in this video:

On Monday, parts of central Pennsylvania were blanketed in snow for the first time.

Because of the snow, which was mixed with rain and frozen rain, the state Department of Transportation reduced speed limits on major interstates on Monday morning.

However, there were few issues, and by mid-afternoon, the speed limits had been restored to normal.

The National Weather Service predicts that light rain will continue throughout the state for the rest of the day, with temperatures peaking at 38 degrees.

Clouds are expected tomorrow, with more rain showers in the evening, according to the forecast.